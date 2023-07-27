ZAMBIA’S incredible swimmer Mia Phiri yesterday won her 50m women’s backstroke heat with an impressive 30.17 seconds at the ongoing 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Zambia is represented by swimmers Phiri, Zach Moyo, and Damien Shamambo at the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Wednesday, Phiri described her performance as incredible and a step towards achieving her set objective for the season. “It was an incredible performance and I am proud of it. This is good for me and a good step towards achieving my set objectives for the season. The competition is stiff, and I’m hoping to do better in my next heat. I am excited and thanks for…...



