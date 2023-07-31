THE Women’s national team seeks an uplifting end to their debut FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign this morning in Hamilton, New Zealand when they face fellow winless side Costa Rica in their final Group C match. Zambia and Costa Rica head into their dead-rubber fixture on zero points each after both lost their respective opening two group matches. It has been a huge learning curve for Zambia in their first World Cup where anticipation was high following a big 3-2 friendly win over Germany on July 7. At the World Cup however, the Copper Queens have failed to resist the titans in their group, posting 5-0 defeats to both Japan and Spain and are slumped at the bottom of Group…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.