MWENYA Chipepo has weighed in on Super League side Nkana’s poor form, albeit unexpectedly for a Power Dynamos coach, saying the Kitwe rivals should not be allowed to go down. Nkana are enduring one of their worst starts to a season having gone seven matches without a win this campaign. They sit bottom of the table with two points from a possible 21. Earlier in the season, Nkana sidelined coach Beston Chambeshi in preference to Ian Bakala who had joined the club on a three-year-long deal from Forest Rangers in Ndola. However, Bakala has done little to improve the team’s fortunes. His best has been producing two stalemates while losing two matches, one of which included a defeat to rivals…...



