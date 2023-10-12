FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has joined the football family in mourning the demise of budding football administrator Shawn Zulu who died in Ndola yesterday. Zulu died at the Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) after suffering an illness. In a statement, Kamanga said Zulu’s contribution to football would be missed. “On behalf of the FAZ executive committee, secretariat, and the entire football family, we wish to extend my deepest condolences to the football fraternity and the family on the passing of Mr Nashawn Zulu, our regional youth representative for the Copperbelt province,” he said. Kamanga said Zulu was a passionate administrator whose youth and women’s football drive would forever be embedded in Zambian football history. “We will remember Mr Zulu for his…...



