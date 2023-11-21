FAZ has revealed that the women’s national team will use the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium for its second leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier final round against Angola on December 5. Bruce Mwape’s ladies face Angola on November 29 in Luanda before hosting them a week later at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium. Speaking during a briefing at Football House yesterday, FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga called on soccer fans to grace the venue in large numbers and inspire the Copper Queens to victory. “We are happy to announce that the Copper Queens game against Angola on December 5, will be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. We call on soccer fans to turn up in large…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.