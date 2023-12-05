THE women’s national team seeks to cement a third successive WAFCON qualification when it faces off with Angola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this evening. Zambia goes into the reverse fixture carrying a 6-0 advantage courtesy of a Barbra Banda hat trick and goals apiece from Lushomo Mweemba, Ireen Lungu, and Rachael Kundananji away in Luanda. The Copper Queens will be making their debut appearance on the Copperbelt with soccer fans expecting a commanding display after the team’s performance away from home. Bruce Mwape’s side entered the race at the final qualifying stage after enjoying a second-round bye. The Mwape-led technical bench oversaw qualification to the 2018 finals in Ghana where they made a group stage exit before advancing from…...



