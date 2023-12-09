MOST of us love football and we’re very familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of footballers on the pitch, however, we know very little of their lives off it. From having numerous sex partners and careless spending to sleeping with girlfriends of rival players for fun, a lot goes on between match days. Goal Diggers sat with Clifford Mulenga to discuss the life of a football star and he was very excited to lift the veil of secrecy, he spilled the beans. The retired midfielder begun by detailing what motivates football players to behave in a certain way, and as it turns out, they are serious victims of social pressure. “You know what, society also puts a lot of pressure…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.