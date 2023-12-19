STRIKER Paston Daka has been robbed of valuables at his unfinished flat in Kitwe’s Parklands area after criminals bundled his security guard. Police on the Copperbelt have since made five arrests, among them a caretaker who is believed to be the master minder of the robbery. Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said yesterday that the incident that happened last month saw criminals getting 300 boxes of tiles, seven wooden doors, a water pump, and a microwave. Mweemba said the crime was reported by Mr Kamoto Manyanyanto, 47, a director at Vanguard Security Company. “Security Guard Mr Durani Daka was attacked and tied by unknown criminals while guarding the flats under Construction for Mr Patson Daka international footballer and stole…...



