FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the association is confident the U17 women’s team will finish off the job in Tanzania and progress to the final round of the 2024 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Coach Carol Kanyemba says the team has immediately shifted attention to the reverse fixture set for the weekend. Zambia thrashed Tanzania 5-0 at the Nkoloma Stadium courtesy of a Blessing Zulu brace and goals apiece from Bwalya Chileshe, Saliya Mwanza, and Ruth Muwowo. The Carol Kanyemba-drilled side, who were on bye in the first two rounds, joined the fray in the third round and will be hoping to punch their way into the final fourth round as they aim to make their second appearance at…...



