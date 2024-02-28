FORMER 400m hurdles world champion Samuel Matete has advised Commonwealth and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga to stay focused and healthy ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. At the weekend, Samukonga qualified for the Paris Games after clocking 44.85 seconds during the All-Comers Meet held in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Samukonga joined featherweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba, who qualified during the African Championships in Dakar, Senegal, where he won a gold medal after knocking out Aladine Zidi of Tunisia. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Matete advised Samukonga to stay healthy and focused to win Zambia a medal at the Paris Games later this year. “We have Muzala Samukonga as a qualified in athletics, who joins...



