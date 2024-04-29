PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Kangwa Chileshe says government is doing everything possible to resolve the ongoing impasses in the football circles. The FAZ Annual General Meeting, which was set for Saturday failed to take off after the Lusaka High Court sustained the petition and ordered an inter parte hearing on Thursday. The intervention comes amidst looming threats from FIFA deadlines and potential legal injunctions, which could exacerbate the situation if not addressed promptly. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Chileshe said no one was willing to see football in the country banned. “Obviously, a lot is being done, and we are hopeful of a favourable outcome. It’s not in anyone’s interest, be it the government or FAZ...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.