MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the country is experiencing a shortfall of 750 megawatts of electricity and has urged citizens to use solar energy for lighting and refrigeration. Kawana says areas exempted from load shedding such as hospitals, military barracks and higher learning institutions are encouraged to go solar in the next three months. Meanwhile, Kawana says modalities are being worked on to restart Ndola Energy which will be producing about 105 megawatts of electricity. Speaking to the media, Sunday, Kawana said as a result of drought, the power shortfall had increased from 450 megawatts to 750 megawatts. “The nation is aware that we are facing the worst drought ever and therefore, among the things...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.