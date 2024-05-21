Red Arrows striker Ricky Banda with teammates celebrate their 2nd goal against Kabwe Warriors during the 2024 ABSA CUP tournament finals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Arrows won 2:1-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) Deputy Commander Major General Arthur Kalaluka says the command will give Red Arrows all the necessary support to ensure the team represents the country well in the CAF inter-club games. Arrows secured the 2023/2024 MTN Super League title by defeating Zanaco 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. In an interview with the media after watching their Week 32 game at the Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday, Kalaluka urged the team to do better than it had always done in CAF games. “This is a sweet [victory] for us, a double for that matter. We won the Absa Cup a week ago. Kabwe Warriors derailed our coronation a bit, but we have won the league. It entails that we are...