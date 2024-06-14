ZAMBIA will know its opponents in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on July 4, 2024, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to conduct the draws. The Chipolopolo will be looking forward to the qualifiers following a shambolic performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which saw them being booted out in the first round. In a statement, Wednesday, CAF announced that the draws for the qualifiers will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa. “The journey to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will resume with the draw for the Qualifiers on Thursday, 04 July 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The draw will be conducted at SuperSport studios in South Africa at...



