Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team coach, Carol Kanyemba, has summoned 36 players for a one-week long camp to kick off preparations for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic. Kanyemba has retained most players who were key in securing the Copper Princesses’ ticket to the eighth edition of the Junior Women’s World Cup. Zambia will return to the global stage 10 years after their inaugural appearance at the 2014 edition in Costa Rica. The Copper Princesses thrashed Morocco via a 3-1 aggregate victory to be among the 16 teams set to battle it out in the eighth edition of the World Cup, scheduled to run from October 16 to November 3, 2024. According...



