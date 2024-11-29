FORMER Chipolopolo striker Nchimunya Mweetwa says the national team needs another two or more Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments before it can realistically aim for the title. Following the poor showing at the 2023 edition, Zambia has qualified to another Africa Cup of Nations after putting up impressive performances to finish the qualifying group as leaders. Zambia topped their group with 13 points, one better than Ivory Coast while Sierra Leone were in third with five points. Chad anchored all the teams in the group with two points. The Avram Grant drilled side has been tipped as among the surprise packages for the 2025 event which will be staged in Morocco at the end of next year. However, Mweetwa...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here