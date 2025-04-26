To satisfy some passions, one must make certain huge sacrifices. Wyclif Mwamba, a Zambian filmmaker who has been in the industry since 2005, knows this concept too well; having to sell his land and vehicle in order to invest in his feature film, Contravene. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he reiterates that the film industry in Zambia lacks support and local channels rarely buy local films, making it hard for producers to succeed. Even with these challenges, Wyclif finds strength in the support from his fans. He says the script for Contravene was written in just eight hours and the project was shot in three days, inspired by some personal frustrations. Despite the obstacles, as well as having to...



