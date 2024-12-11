ZAMBIA Under-17 Men’s National Team coach Ian Bakala says the Junior Chipolopolo Boys will have to fight hard to get a win against South Africa in today’s semifinal clash of the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Cosafa Qualifier at the UJ Stadium in Johannesburg. After dominating Group B with nine points from three consecutive wins over Namibia, Zimbabwe and eSwatini, the Junior Chipolopolo Boys return to action today with a match against the hosts. South Africa go into today’s semifinal clash having beaten Mauritius 3-2 in their final Group C match. Bakala said he anticipated a very tough fixture against the hosts, who also had ambitions of qualifying for the Under-17 AFCON. Only the top two teams at the...



