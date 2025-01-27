FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has been given the green light by the FIFA Review Committee to contest in the upcoming FIFA Council elections scheduled to take place on March 12, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt. In a letter dated January 26 and signed by CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, Kamanga was officially declared eligible after successfully passing all necessary evaluations required by FIFA. “CAF is pleased to inform you that you have been declared eligible to be a candidate for elections to the FIFA Council at the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly, Cairo, 12 March 2025,” read part of the correspondence. Kamanga is set to face stiff competition as he battles for one of the five FIFA Council seats designated for...



