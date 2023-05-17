A true mark of leadership in democratic dispensation is for one to risk defeat in elections or retire from office at the end of a limited term. Accepting defeat suggests a rare faith in the democratic process and procedure. To allow for a democratic transition and even opt to retire from active politics after defeat shows an absolute acceptance of life beyond politics.

Clearly, democracy calls for sacrifice from individual politicians. That is because democratic norms require a willingness to accept political defeat. It calls for politicians to leave office upon losing an election and to follow rules even when they work against their own interest. It is a personal sacrifice that Presidents make for the furtherance of democratic institutions and principles, which earn them the respect they get when they leave office. It is this sacrifice which builds the legacies enjoyed by ex-Presidents.

Zambia being a constitutional democracy, and not a monarch, every elected leader is obliged or rather typically expected to leave office at one time or another. In this regard, Presidents and indeed ex-Presidents must show gratitude at this rare privilege in life that can only be extended to one person at a time.

Suffice to mention that the marketability of ex-Presidents is shaped by their performance in office. Presidents create their own value through their efforts in promoting and protecting the rights of their citizens, the role they play in easing economic burdens of the masses, creating a peaceful and inclusive society, as well as their hand in defending constitutionalism and promoting the rule of law.

Unfortunately, in as much as we harbour no grudge against him, it is hard to speak of Mr. Lungu and constitutionalism in the same sentence. In the same way he found it so easy to overlook the constitution during his reign, Mr. Lungu has clearly failed to accept defeat and gracefully leave the stage.

This is betrayal to our democracy and the Zambian people who gave him two terms to govern this country. His actions amount to undermining the democratic process and belittling the intelligence of the Zambian people. Besides, this is a man whom they overwhelmingly rejected in the August, 2021 general elections.

It is so disturbing to see Mr. Lungu struggle with swallowing the pain of electoral defeat. This is bad for the electorates especially considering that he was rejected even after unconstitutionally forcing his name on the ballot papers. Further, with his known bias towards tribal politics, his reappearance is not only frustrating President Hichilema’s efforts towards uniting the country but also slowing efforts towards development.

Evidently, Mr. Lungu’s actions are an open testimony that he is suffering from depression and has had no psychosocial counsellors by his side, probably the only privilege that is missing on the list of amazing privileges that accrue to the former Presidents as provided in our constitution. It is shocking that Mr. Lungu is sacrificing his integrity by entertaining calls from spineless politicians who seek continuation and enhancement of their political careers. Sadly, this has seen him engage in unnecessary manoeuvres in order to gain public relevance. Apparently, this is jeopardizing his very slim chance of being a statesman and being treated accordingly.

In case no one has been courteous enough to advise Mr. Lungu, there are several things which he can do within and outside Zambia as an ex-President. Most importantly, Mr. Lungu is very privileged that the Zambian constitution at least fixed the part on welfare of ex-Presidents. Therefore, he doesn’t have to worry about the burden of supporting himself and his family.

Blessed with his intact health, this leaves Mr. Lungu with enough time to re-invent himself and identify a role he can play as a statesman. Closer to his sleeves is the role of shaping the country’s international foreign policy. There is also the promotion of human rights, children’s rights, women’s health and/or gender advocacy. Mr. Lungu also can take a role in the advancement of democracy on the African continent. Another important area that needs such a voice is the promotion of free and fair trade in order for African products to penetrate the international market.

With all these options, it is sad to see Mr. Lungu continuing to harass President Hichilema in the manner he is doing. He has not been supportive of President Hichilema’s Presidency. Mr. Lungu is supposed to position himself as a valuable source of counsel to President Hichilema, especially at this time when he is the only surviving former head of state.

Mr. Lungu, as the world knows, might not be the best advisor to President Hichilema on things like how to manage the economy or even how to unite the country. However, we trust he has certainly learnt from his mistakes, and could share what he did wrong for the benefit of the country.

As life holds, we do not only learn from people’s successes, but also their mistakes. If Mr. Lungu is behaving the way he is behaving because he thinks that he has no positive stories to share from his Presidency, he is wrong because we as Zambians are very eager to learn from his mistakes. If Mr. Lungu is bored, we also remain open to guide him, repackage his image and make him a relevant global icon.

In a nutshell, Mr. Lungu’s failure to support President Hichilema is not only an assault on our growing democracy but also an harassment on President Hichilema and the electorates who made a decision to vote for the New Dawn Government. His actions are a dent on our successful story of democratic transitions. This is weighing badly on Mr. Lungu from whom Africa and the world should be learning from.

The author is a Policy Analyst