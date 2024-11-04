Introduction

The climate crisis poses significant challenges for Zambia— a country rich in natural resources yet vulnerable to environmental degradation and socio-economic inequalities. As large-scale land-based investments (LSLBIs) continue to surge, the need for citizen participation in decision-making processes becomes increasingly important. Effective engagement of local communities not only protects their rights and livelihoods but also enhances the sustainability and equity of these investments. This weeks’ opinion piece looks at the role citizen participation can play to ensure that land-based investments contribute positively to Zambia’s development while addressing the pressing issues posed by climate change.

The Landscape of LSLBIs in Zambia

The landscape of land-based investments in Zambia is rapidly evolving, driven by the urgent need for economic development and the increasing demand for agricultural and mineral resources. In the last two decades, the country has seen a surge in land-based investments, particularly in agriculture, mining, and forestry. While these investments are often framed as pathways to economic growth and poverty alleviation, the reality on the ground often tells a different story. Many communities find themselves sidelined in negotiations and decision-making processes. Community engagements and interactions by Centre for Trade and Development (CTPD) have shown that many communities face land tenure insecurity, inadequate compensation, and livelihoods loss without adequate consultation or compensation when their lands are appropriated for large-scale projects. This disconnect between investors and local populations has led to conflicts, environmental degradation, and social unrest. The lack of meaningful citizen participation in decision-making processes exacerbates these issues.

Without active involvement, communities are left vulnerable to the negative impacts of investments that prioritize profit over people and the environment. For instance, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes often fail to incorporate community feedback effectively, leading to insufficient mitigation measures for adverse environmental effects. For example, due to the pending displacement of over 250 households resulting from the expansion of Lumwana Mine in Kalumbila district, communities in Kamisengo area are complaining about the compensation package being inadequate and citing that they had not adequately been engaged in the process. Thus, community involvement and participation in decision-making not only protects their rights and livelihoods but also enhances the sustainability and equity of these investments.

Importance of Citizen Participation

It is important to note that citizen participation empowers local communities by giving them a voice in decisions that directly affect their lives. When community members are engaged in discussions about land-use policies and investment proposals, they can articulate their needs and concerns more effectively. This empowerment fosters a sense of ownership over local resources and encourages communities to advocate for sustainable practices that align with their values and priorities.

Involving citizens in decision-making processes further enhances transparency around land-use agreements and investment practices. When communities are informed about proposed projects, including environmental assessments and compensation plans, they can hold both investors and government officials accountable for their commitments. This transparency is crucial for building trust between stakeholders and ensuring that investment benefits are equitably distributed.

Sustainable land-use practices are more likely when local knowledge is integrated into decision-making processes. Community members, especially in rural areas, possess valuable insights into their environments and resource management practices that can inform more sustainable investment strategies. They possess a wealth of knowledge about traditional farming practices, water management techniques, and ecological balance. By incorporating this knowledge into agricultural investment projects, investors can develop more sustainable practices that are adapted to the local environment.

Many conflicts arising from land-based investments stem from a lack of communication and consultation with affected communities, and it is one of the major challenges both investors and government face with community members. By fostering participatory decision-making processes, potential grievances can be addressed before they escalate into disputes. Engaging community members early in the planning stages allows for collaborative problem-solving that respects community rights while meeting investor needs. In the case of the Kafue Lower Gorge Dam project, early community engagement led to the development of resettlement plans that considered the specific needs and concerns of affected communities.

Conclusion

Citizen participation in decision-making is important, especially for communities in resource-rich areas that have continued to experience high levels of poverty and inequalities. However, there are several barriers that hinder effective participation. In the next opinion piece, we will look at the barriers to effective citizen participation and strategies that can enhance participation.

About the author

Solomon Mwampikita is a Water Resources Management and Climate Change Expert, currently serving as the Lead Researcher on Climate Change and Environment at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD). He holds bachelor’s degree in Environment Studies from the University of Zambia and Master of Science in Water Management and Governance from IHE Institute for Water Education, Netherlands.