THIS week, rap sensation Bobby East, in a shocking revelation that left music lovers astounded, announced his imminent departure from the music industry. Bobby East, who is also known for his entrepreneurial prowess, announced via his official Facebook page that his latest album, “Rob.art,” scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, will be his final album. Bobby East has attributed his decision to step away from the music scene to changing dynamics in the industry. “The music industry isn’t as friendly as it used to be,” the artiste laments, as he further emphasises the importance of seeking therapy and prioritising mental health. The rap sensation has also described his final album which contains 20 tracks, as a reflection of a...



