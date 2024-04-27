LAST weekend, American singer Keri Hilson delivered a splendid and memorable performance. However, some occurrences at the event unsettled local artistes like Chansa Chisenga, alias CQ, who feels promoters must stop bending to every demand international artistes make at the detriment of local stars. CQ, who took issue with the tight security which is usually mounted around international artistes, promptly took to his Facebook page the next day; airing his concerns about the stringent security measures, which he said hindered local supporting artistes from interacting with Hilson. “Keri Hilson was amazing! But we exaggerate the security around these so-called international artists… What’s the point of picking supporting artists if you can’t give them the opportunity to exchange crafts and dialogue?...



