These days, having power is just a rumour. There is no schedule, mixed power cuts, and the timetable is not followed by the power utility company, Zesco. One look at that lamentation and someone can assume I’ve extracted from the comments section of anything involving Zesco these days. Except, it is not random. It is, in fact, a Facebook post which was made by Bally in 2019! Cleary, the internet doesn’t forget and lately, I think Bally is realising this more than anyone else in this land of work and joy. You see, back in 2019 when load shedding was in full swing, the chief complainant was President Hakainde Hichilema, who was still in the opposition at the time. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.