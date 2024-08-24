WONDERING how you can penetrate into the competitive music industry as a new artiste? Rich Chilufya, alias Rich Bizzy, has some advice: talent alone won’t pay you. He says to stand out, one needs to hustle hard and get their work noticed. Support from fans and industry insiders isn’t handed out on a silver platter; it’s earned through hard work. He also advises artistes not to wait for someone to discover them but to actively promote their music on any available platform and make it impossible for people to ignore them. Chilufya, who is renowned for his Afrobeat and dancehall music, further boasts that he is an artiste who can do anything and has shows almost every weekend. He adds...



