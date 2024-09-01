For me, it’s almost beyond words to describe how I feel right now, it’s a moment of immense pride, and I’m both humbled and honoured to take on this significant role says Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa who was elected, unopposed, as President of the African Military Law Forum. As the pioneering female president of the forum, Colonel Namwawa, who is better known by her stage name Kanji, is set to make gender equity in the military a top priority. She’s determined to ensure that roles and responsibilities are assigned based on merit and is dedicated to breaking down some longstanding barriers. The African Military Law Forum is an organisation composed of dedicated African legal professionals serving in the military or working...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.