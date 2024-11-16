The comedic videos featuring comedian Nancy Vikacha Phiri, where she portrays a character named Docus dressed in a blue dress and a white head sock, have gone viral and made her a household name. In these videos, Docus takes it upon herself to ‘correct’ people she encounters, scolding those dressed indecently, such as wearing bum shorts or crop tops, and offering them ‘appropriate’ clothing to help them dress more modestly. However, Vikacha says when she started her comedy, she faced backlash from the public, with many criticising her for ‘abusing the church uniform’ and some even calling the skit ‘nonsense’. On her recent appearance on Getting Candid with Hellen, Vikacha set the record straight, clarifying that she never claimed that’s...



