Powerful striker Miracle Chipito represented our country proudly at the IMMAF World Championship in Uzbekistan. In every fight, she fought courageously and earned Zambia a historic bronze.

“1xBet helped us focus on training and participate in this championship, which is an important step for the sports development in our country. Knowing that we have such support gave me extra motivation to perform at my best and represent Zambia with pride.”

Miracle won fans’ hearts with her determination and dynamic fighting style. Chipito stood firm, actively attacking and showcasing her striking skills. Throughout the tournament, she fought not only her opponents but also the effects of an injury. Despite all the challenges, Miracle saw it through and finished the prestigious tournament on the podium.

Chipito is a very talented and promising fighter. She calmly punishes her opponents for mistakes and is ready to dictate the pace of the fight. In Uzbekistan, she lacked flexibility. In her interview, the athlete confirmed that she needs to better adapt to the different styles of her opponents, and then she can fight for the championship:

“In the future, I will focus on improving my grappling and control skills to effectively counter opponents who use a control-based strategy.”

This time, Miracle was just one step away from the coveted gold. She came very close to defeating the experienced Chloe Gowen in a tense battle. The Brit managed to take the fight to the ground, preventing Chipito from using her set of striking techniques.

The foundation has been laid, and we hope that the bronze medal will be the first step toward greater success. “I have proven to myself and the world that I have the skills and determination to compete at the highest level. I’m confident that with the right preparation and support, I can bring the gold medal home to Zambia,” says Miracle.

She now needs some time to recover, after which the World Championship medalist will return to the gym to train and prepare for upcoming international tournaments. Chipito has set her sights on winning gold at the next World Championship. Miracle is a born winner and is used to dominating in the octagon. Her powerful strikes can break through even the toughest defense.

The international betting company 1xBet is helping to develop MMA in Zambia. As part of its sponsorship, the Zambia national team received modern gear for training and competing in the World Championship. 1xBet also assisted with logistics and flights. It’s much easier to fight in the octagon when you know there’s a reliable team in your corner, ready to support you at the right moment.

The collaboration between MMA Zambia and 1xBet is just beginning to write the story of outstanding victories.