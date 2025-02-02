I NEVER ever saw my Mum and Dad fight or quarrel, or raise their voices at each other, says Mulenga Kapwepwe. And in her latest book called “Perfect Marriage”, she focuses on traditional Bemba pre-marital counselling sessions and how rich they are in teaching couples how to live together in harmony. She argues that the concept of “happily ever after” does not exist because a real marriage takes a lot of hard work to keep it going. Mulenga also encourages married couples to just laugh about each other’s mistakes and not resort to quarrelling, saying having such an approach can make any union stronger. Kapwepwe, who turns 67 on October 7, 2025, says she wishes that one day, Zambia can...



