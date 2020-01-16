Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws – Ngulube

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 16 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 16 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 16 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 16 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws – NgulubeBy Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Jan 2020
PF Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says US-based Zambian lawyer Professor Muna Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws, judging by his “flawed” understanding of the Public Order Bill of 2019.
In an academic paper titled “The Public Order Bill, 2019, and the Right to Assembly in a Democratic State”, Prof Ndulo argued that the Public Order Bill, which was crafted alongside Bill 10, was one which sought to constitutionalise dictatorship.
But Ngulube accused Prof Ndulo of “bluntly telling lies” about the controversial Bill.
“Professor Ndulo is out of touch with Zambian laws and I think his comments and several utterances on various issues surrounding this country’s laws has actually demonstrated that Professor Ndulo has lost touch with reality! Professor Muna Ndulo has lost touch with the reality on the ground here, his interpretation of some of the laws in the country has actually confirmed that he has lost touch with what is actually obtaining here in Zambia,” Ngulube said.
“I think he is basing most of his comments on social media as if he is not an academician. Professor Ndulo has been misleading Zambians on a lot of factors, including Bill Number 10. If you look at his own articles on constitutionalism and what he deems to be a good constitution, Professor Ndulo has contradicted what he is teaching people; he is actually bluntly telling lies!”
He argued that the Public Order Bill of 2019 was actually attempting to reduce the powers of the police in the dispensation of the public order, contrary to Prof Ndulo’s remarks.
“If you look at the Public Order Bill of 2019 right now, the Public Order Bill of 2019 is creating an opportunity for feedback. In the Public Order Bill we have right now, there is no provision for the police to give an alternative day [to hold a meeting]. When you give a notification that you want to hold a meeting and the police decide to refuse in the current Public Order Act, the police have no opportunity to choose a second date and also to give you an opportunity to appeal against the decision. In the 2019 Public Order Bill, we are trying to make sure that the police don’t become the judges in their courts. In the current Public Order Act, the police are the final authority when the say, ‘no’ it’s is no!” Ngulube, who is also Kabwe Central PF member of parliament, argued.
“In the 2019 Bill, we are trying to remove most of those powers from the police and share them with society. For example, if a policeman decides that he will not allow Tutwa Ngulube to hold a procession, yet he will allow another person to hold a similar procession in the same vein, the Public Order Bill gives an opportunity to appeal to the Minister [of Home Affairs], and the minister can overrule the police officer and within 14 days, the matter must be concluded.”
He insisted that the 2019 Bill would not lead Zambia into dictatorship as the President and the Executive would not be involved in the execution of public order.
“In the 2019 Public Order Bill, we are making sure that we make a Bill not only for the PF, not only for UPND, not only for those in politics, but even for those in the future generation. So, if Prof Ndulo is saying the Public Order Bill is seeking to create a dictatorship, what does he mean? The President, the Executive, are not involved in the execution of the Public Order Bill. What we have now is a situation where the police have the absolute power; they can act arbitrarily; they can deny you constitutional rights of freedom of assembly and association. But in the current Bill, we are simply saying, ‘look, the rights for citizens to assemble should not be subject to police supervision’. Police should only come in for public safety and all sorts of things,” Ngulube said.
“So, I urge him to read the Bill again and he must get back to reality because so far, the comments being attributed to him, he is slowly losing touch and very soon, he might end up being irrelevant. That is why when we have a meeting on Bill Number 10, all he was looking at was the negatives; he can’t even look at the positives that the government is doing. So, his ability to critically analyze issues has been hampered by his perceived political inclinations because as an academician of such high calibre, Prof Ndulo should offer what we call a critique; he should be able to show the pros and the cons; he should be able to show what has gone wrong; he should be able to show what the advantages are and he should be able to see positives and negatives. All Prof Ndulo sees in what PF is doing are negatives and negatives!”
He urged Prof Ndulo to stop being politically inclined when dealing with important constitutional matters.
“Please, we want to urge him, please, Professor, come back to reality. It is pointless to be called ‘Professor’ when you are failing what other professors are doing. It is important that when people are dealing with important matters, they run away from political inclinations so that we become objective and you see, as a Professor, he commands a lot of respect among his learners and among us members of society. So, he must make informed and well-researched statements before he misleads the public,” said Ngulube.
“For now, we are simply saying, let him read the Public Order Bill again and he will notice that it is anchored on part three, which actually enforces the Bill of Rights. The current Public Order Act does not have any room for feedback; it does not have any room for people to even challenge the police. But in the 2019 Bill, we are giving an opportunity for people to rise against the police based on the judgments we were referring to.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws – Ngulube - 16 Jan 2020
- DEC arrests 4 Serenje radio staff for trafficking in cannabis - 16 Jan 2020
- PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda - 15 Jan 2020
- UNZA students stone police officers for trying to rescue thief from lynching - 15 Jan 2020
- US-Iran tension may affect Zambia’s economy – Kanyama - 14 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM (5,100 views)
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda (3,785 views)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (3,416 views)
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (2,777 views)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast (2,289 views)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambian elections are credible, we just need good losers – Dora16 Jan 2020
-
Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws – Ngulube16 Jan 2020
-
Kwacha to average K14.40/dollar in short-term16 Jan 2020
-
Ex-OP official challenges dismissal in High Court16 Jan 2020
-
DEC arrests 4 Serenje radio staff for trafficking in cannabis16 Jan 2020
-
NGOCC condemns PF, UPND for not adopting women in Chilubi16 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article