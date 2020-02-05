Lungu mourns Moi

President Edgar Lungu has expressed sympathy for Kenyans on the demise of their former president Daniel Arap Moi, who passed away in Nairobi, Tuesday.

In a statement released by State House, Wednesday, President Lungu expressed his sorrow and extended his condolences to his Kenyan counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“While we mourn with our brothers and sisters in Kenya during this difficult time, we also celebrate the extraordinary life of His Excellency Mr Moi, our father and an outstanding leader and statesman of the African continent,” President Lungu said in his message of condolences.

President Lungu said late president Moi would be remembered for his dedication to service, his passion and commitment to the cause of education.

And the Head of State equally expressed sadness on the death of 14 students in a stampede in Kakamega School in Kenya, while wishing the 39 injured children a quick recovery.

“We mourn with the bereaved families and the Kenyan people. The deaths of these little children is heart-rending,” said President Lungu.