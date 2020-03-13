Let’s be honest, we need IMF, insists Nawakwi

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Let’s be honest, we need IMF, insists NawakwiBy Julia Malunga on 13 Mar 2020
GOVERNMENT must be bold and tell the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the truth that Zambia urgently needs to access funds for balance of payments support because the Kwacha depreciation has made it difficult to repay all loans, says Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi.
And Nawakwi has urged UPND members of parliament not to walk out of Parliament when the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is tabled for Second Reading.
Meanwhile, Nawakwi says lawyers debating President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand for the 2021 general election are misleading the nation.
Speaking when she featured on United Voice Radio’s Add Your Voice Radio programme, Wednesday, Nawakwi said there was need for government to be honest and admit to the IMF that the country urgently required balance of payments support amidst a rapidly depreciating kwacha, which made it difficult to repay all loans contracted.
She lamented that government had since 2012 failed to invest borrowed funds, including from the three Eurobonds contracted in 2012, 2014 and 2015, into tangible projects that could have yielded a return because government officials chewed the proceeds.
“One would rush to make an assessment that we are in a very dismal situation, no. We are not in a situation where other countries have reached like Greece. We still have an opportunity. If you are in these countries, there are no opportunities. Here, in our country, we are not at the level of Lebanon, we still have a chance to adjust and I will make the following suggestions: the money was borrowed and not invested in the railway lines; if we had invested in the railway lines, by now, we would be earning returns from the railway lines. Luckily now, Kafue Gorge is coming on stream, but it is not from the Eurobond unless I am wrong. It is money from China. We need to ask Honourable (Alexander) Chikwanda to show us where he invested the money so that we can get the money and pay back the creditors, that is history…we can’t flog a dead horse! We need to be bold enough and tell the IMF we don’t want to default like Lebanon has done, but we can go to the IMF and not say to them that, ‘look, we borrowed, but we didn’t invest’ but we can say, ‘that the exchange rate depreciation has caused us to be in the precarious situation where the money we are collecting from the taxes is not able to cover the cost of the Eurobond. And, therefore, we can ask the IMF to give us balance of payments support, we cover the cost of debt servicing. That is how in my little time in the Ministry (of Finance) we structured these things,” Nawakwi said.
“We need people who can cleverly structure this thing. It is not the first country to borrow and the exchange rate is sliding downhill. Don’t talk about the fact that we chewed the money, just talk about the income is not able to cover. My proposal is that we go to the IMF own up, say: ‘purely on economic terms even if the economy was doing well, and the exchange rate goes to this level we can’t pay.’ The IMF has restructured economies purely on exchange rate depreciation and they will tell you that, ‘do this,’ let us bite the bullet and do what they tell us to do. Once the IMF is on our side, we go to the World Bank and get social funds for investing in education, roads and all that and then, with the support from the IMF, we go to these Europeans who are holding the bonds. There are also some Zambians, who are holing these bonds so you can renegotiate.”
And Nawakwi called on the opposition to support Bill 10.
“There is need to review the Public Order Act, government is agreed to that. The people, who don’t want to review the POA are the options in the Parliament so how do you manage elections? It is not from State House that you manage elections, it is from the Electoral Commission of Zambia. We, as opposition parties, we agreed that we need to review the Electoral Process Act. My brothers came out crying that they were excluded in Chilubi! I said, what is good for the boss is also good for the worker. We were abused in Namwala, my colleagues in the opposition did not say a word! So, the solution lies in us agreeing to review the POA. Instead of us as opposition sitting down in Parliament and changing this we are walking out. Please napapata (I am begging) my brothers and sisters in Parliament let us change the POA before 2021. Let us give the ECZ chairperson power. Those honourable MPs should do us a favour and not walk out,” Nawakwi urged.
When asked by host Patrick Nkama to comment on the eligibility debate, Nawakwi argued that lawyers were misleading the nation.
“Honestly speaking, I am not a lawyer, and what I observed that when there are four lawyers in the country, they have different opinions. The people debating it are lawyers, they need to guide the nation in a correct direction. When the courts of law have pronounced, I think we need to (abide) by the pronouncements by the court of law. I listened to my brother Wynter (Kabimba), he had a totally different tangent; I listened to my brother (John) Sangwa, S.C., he had a totally different tangent. What prompted us in 2001 was a clear breach of the rules we had set; that was a totally different scenario. We have a new Constitution; it has spelled new rules. The question the nation needs to ask is: ‘can you apply it in a way that you believe you think?’ I think the lawyers are misleading us. They need to be clear on what they are saying. Unfortunately, the people who are saying this are all interested parties. It appears to me that they want to knock out their brother from the race so that the field is clear,” argued Nawakwi.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Let’s be honest, we need IMF, insists Nawakwi - 13 Mar 2020
- Makebi condemns Sangwa’s attacks on judiciary - 12 Mar 2020
- Standing against Abyudi Shonga as LAZ president gives me courage – Nzala - 12 Mar 2020
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases – ZNPHI - 12 Mar 2020
- It’s pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn’t understand the law – Chongwe - 11 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (23,197 views)
- Spax applies for habeas corpus (10,861 views)
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe (10,674 views)
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation (4,052 views)
- Standing against Abyudi Shonga as LAZ president gives me courage - Nzala (3,599 views)
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Lungu doesn't qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within
- Lungu has only served 1 term - Makebi
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- LAZ condemns Sangwa, Chongwe for attacking ConCourt judges
- Zesco resumes 10-12 hours load shedding
- We’re close to forming govt, predicts HH
- Mitete MP was out of order to say “PF hates Lozis”, rules Matibini
- Let’s be honest, we need IMF, insists Nawakwi
- Lungu will win 2021 by 70 %, those saying he’s ineligible are scared – Chitotela
- From inception, ConCourt judgements have caused outrage, observes Wynter
- With or without Bill 10, Lungu is standing in 2021 – Mundubile
- I’ll limit my campaign to LAZ members – Shonga
- ZCCM-IH sets gold buying price at K550/gramme
- Nigerian student denies trafficking charge
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article