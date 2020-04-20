CUTS urges govt to make masks more affordable

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
CUTS urges govt to make masks more affordableBy Diggers Reporter on 20 Apr 2020
CUTS Centre Coordinator Chenai Mukumba says a family of five needs K2,000 for reusable masks per month, which is too high for most families.
In a statement, Sunday, Mukumba appealed to government to find a solution so that low-income consumers were cushioned and protected.
“During President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s second speech to the nation on Covid-19 he indicated that wearing masks in public would now be mandatory in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. As a result there has been an increased demand for masks and as such, a subsequent increase in their costs. At some retail stores, masks are going between K15 and K20 for a reusable mask. In order to use it correctly, therefore, the average person would need to spend a minimum of K15/day thereby having to spend K450 per month in order to adhere to the President’s directive. A family of 5 would need to spend over K2,000 on masks,” Mukumba stated.
“For most consumers, particularly low-income consumers, spending this amount on masks is not possible without severely disrupting their household expenditures. Further to this, as a result of the economy’s slow down, we have seen many consumers’ incomes jeopardized and some completely eradicated as a result of job losses. It is therefore imperative that a solution be found to this problem at the soonest.”
She noted that cloth masks had been proven to be less effective than surgical masks.
“While there have been discussions about using cloth masks as an alternative, these masks have been proven to be significantly less effective in spreading the virus than proper masks. Their widespread use therefore has the potential to put the entire population at risk. We are therefore urging the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that masks are accessible to and affordable for all, especially low-income consumers who are most in need of these masks. Making use of various fiscal measures could assist in this regard. We also urge the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to increase their monitoring of retailers that are exploiting consumers during this time of need. Increasing spot checks and raising awareness of consumers’ role in identifying exploitative practices could assist in this regard. Lastly, we urge the private sector to come on board and start to domestically manufacture masks to increase their supply on the market and contribute to the decrease costs. We commend the manufacturers who are already doing so but further to this, urge the manufacturers to consider placing ‘recommended retail prices’ on the masks in an effort to dissuade retailers from charging prices that are too high,” stated Mukumba.
About Diggers Reporter
The Diggers Reporter brings you all the latest news.
Related Items
- CUTS urges govt to make masks more affordable - 20 Apr 2020
- Castle Lager postpones 2020 Africa 5s due to COVID-19 - 27 Mar 2020
- Police nab ‘Spax’ for murder - 2 Mar 2020
- Mazabuka mob drags suspect out of hospital, kills him - 20 Feb 2020
- Cops sustain injuries in N/West riots - 1 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases (29,856 views)
- Zambia records 5 new cases of COVID-19 (11,437 views)
- Govt closes Chilenje Hospital (11,013 views)
- There's a new world super-villain (COVID-19), it's time for nuclear disarmament (10,628 views)
- Zambia's COVID-19 death toll now at 3 (4,772 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases
- I don’t have to represent UPND in parliament but my people - Mulowa
- All those military tanks, only to be saved by a nurse!
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Mulowa has lost relevance to UPND – Shabula
- Chitimukulu said what others discuss privately – Saboi
- I take instructions from Lungu, I don’t report to Kampyongo – Bowman
- NAREP has become a PF surrogate – Mwiimbu
- Mining disputes will disadvantage Zambia’s chances for good investments – ZACCI
- Wait for marketing season to sell your maize, ZNFU urges farmers
- Prime TV appeals to Dora
- People without face masks shouldn’t be allowed on busses – Kafwaya
- Use former finance ministers, governors, to negotiate debt restructuring, Simumba urges govt
- CUTS urges govt to make masks more affordable
- Change your behavior or perish, Lungu tells citizens via Facebook
- 6 FAZ officials reject minister’s call for EGM
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article