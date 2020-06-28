President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the Nation at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday,March 25,2020. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has congratulated Lazarus Chakwera for emerging victorious in the just ended Malawian presidential election.

In a statement issued by State House Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, Sunday, President Lungu said Chakwera’s victory had proved the confidence which the people of Malawi have in his leadership.

“Your election is an affirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Malawi have in your leadership qualities, which ushers in a wave of democratic change that the people of Malawi have been advocating for,” President Lungu stated.

President Lungu wished Chakwera well as he takes up the leadership of that country.

“Zambia and Malawi share strong brotherly bonds of friendship based on mutual respect. I, therefore, wish to take this opportunity to reaffirm my country’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations that our two countries have continued to enjoy, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” stated President Lungu.