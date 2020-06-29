Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has vowed that UPND is ready to take appropriate legal action against any illegality in the Constitution amendment process. And Mwiimbu has disagreed with Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile, who told a media briefing, Thursday, that the Standing Orders Committee has powers to change its own rules, saying that committee cannot override Parliament. In an interview, Mwiimbu insisted that Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 was no longer on the floor of the House because it lapsed three weeks ago...