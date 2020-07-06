Professor Nkandu Luo greets Traditional leaders during the opening of the first session of the fourth House of Chiefs in Lusaka on July 21, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says Parliament is not an avenue for settling political battles occurring outside the House and that they should be concluded outside the Legislature. Speaking when rendering a ruling on the point of order raised by Livestock and Fisheries Minister Professor Nkandu Luo against Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe, Thursday, on whether a statement he made against her on Prime Television, stating that the Head of State failed to mention her name when he spoke on tribalism, was defamatory and malicious,...