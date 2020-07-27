TWO PF councillors; Kelvin Mwape of Kakoswe ward and Morton Sikazwe of Mbereshi ward, both from Mwansabombwe constituency in Luapula Province, have defected to the UPND citing lack of development in the area despite it being a PF stronghold. Speaking when he received the two councillors at the UPND secretariat, Saturday, party deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka said they had been advising more ruling party councillors and members of parliament who wanted to join the UPND to wait in order to avoid costly by-elections. “We want just to show you...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.