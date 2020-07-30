MATERO PF Constituency chairman Crispin Kabole has banned area member of parliament Llyod Kaziya and his councillor Annie Chinyanta from speaking to the media until their differences are finally resolved. Meanwhile, PF provincial secretary for Lusaka Kennedy Kamba says Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso is maliciously dragging the ruling party into an aggravated robbery case involving its Eastern Province chairman Emmanuel Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay. Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Kabole announced that both Kaziya and Chinyanta should not speak to the media...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.