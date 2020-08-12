HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Monze residents are lucky that President Edgar Lungu forgave them after he was booed because if they did that to him, police officers would have beaten them up. And Kampyongo says the government is constructing houses for security wings, something that has never happened since independence. Speaking on Kasama Radio, Monday evening, Kampyongo said residents of Monze were lucky that President Edgar Lungu had a good heart and forgave them. “…Nangu kulya kwine bachitile umungulu, tulefuma mukuchita imilimo twapela abantu ama yanda. Waisa sanga...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.