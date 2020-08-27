Yamfwa Mukanga during Cabinet meeting on June 2, 2014, when he was Works and supply minister - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

PATRIOTIC Front chairman for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) chairperson Simon Zukas’ remarks that the ruling party has already started the process of rigging next year’s general elections are a joke. On Sunday, Zukas charged that attempts to rig next year’s elections had already started through the NRC registration exercise and the unfair application of the Public Order Act. But in an interview, Mukanga said the national registration exercise was transparent. “That is a joke! I take those statements as a joke, we cannot do that. Zambia...