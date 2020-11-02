CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says the fall of Bill 10 is a victory for Zambia’s democracy and the people of Zambia must be proud that multipartism triumphed. And Sangwa says the Constitutional Court failed Zambians on Bill 10 but he is happy to see that the legislative arm of government has rescued Zambia’s hope on the constitutional amendment process. Meanwhile Sangwa says with the defeat of Bill 10, his next assignment is to make sure that he challenges President Lungu’s eligibility to stand in the 2021 general election. In an...



