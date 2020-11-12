UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to stop “playing games” with the voter registration exercise. And Hichilema says citizens should let Bill 10 rest in peace while they focus on getting voter’s cards so that they can vote out PF next year. Speaking when he featured on a special interview on Copperbelt’s Radio Icengelo, Wednesday, Hichilema said the ECZ should stop standing in the way of Zambians who want change in 2021. “I am demanding, we are demanding that the Electoral Commission do not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.