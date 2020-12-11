CARITAS Zambia executive director Eugene Kabilika says it will be hard for citizens to believe the outcome of the 2021 elections if nothing is done to address issues surrounding the issuance of NRCs and voters cards. In an interview, Kabilika said it was sad that there were elements of division in the registration process. “It is very sad that we are seeing elements of unfairness and elements of division particularly as we talk to question of registration of voters as well as issuance of NRCs. I think we still have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.