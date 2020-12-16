PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned that is citizens stop adhering to the Covid-19 public health guidelines, the predicted second wave of the pandemic will be devastating. Quoting President Lungu in a statement, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said the Head of State was concerned that while the second wave of Covid-19 was on the horizon, people had relaxed the adherence to health guidelines. “The President Zambia has cautioned that a new wave of coved-19 seems to be on the horizon and all citizens...
