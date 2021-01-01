THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it is saddening that no political party leader has come out publicly to condemn political violence but they continue to play the blame game. In the end of year reflections, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga said it was sad that political violence has degenerated to levels where people were now losing lives. “NGOCC has time and again condemned the continued political violence perpetrated by political parties especially the major opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.