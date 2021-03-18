UNIVERSITY of Zambia Vice-Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba says the institution has produced a restructuring plan which will entail downsizing the number of employees from 2,200 to 1,300 over a period of four to five years. During a state of the institution address, Wednesday, Prof Mumba who lamented UNZA’s K4.4 billion kwacha debt, attributed the university’s high operational costs to its staff. “The total UNZA debt now stands at K4.4 billion. On its part, management has produced a restructuring plan which will entail a rightsizing the number of employees from 2,200...



