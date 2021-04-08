Rainbow Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says he will attend the PF national convention and give a speech, but will not defect to the ruling party. And Kabimba has asked National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili to also apologise to those who believed in his ranting against the PF and seek forgiveness. Meanwhile, Kabimba says the continued dishing out of money by members of the ruling party shows that they are not obedient to President Edgar Lungu. Speaking when he featured on United Voice radio’s ‘add your voice’ programme,...



