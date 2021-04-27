UPND Bwacha Constituency aspiring candidate Percy Chato says Kabwe residents should not be cheated by the government that Mulungushi Textiles will be re-opened. In an interview, Chato said the time was too short for the factory to be re-opened. “On Mulungushi textiles, people of Kabwe should not be cheated over and over again. It has been closed for quite sometime and the people of Kabwe should not be cheated once more. I am of the opinion that that factory should be re-opened but we must do it step by step....



