UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says it is misleading for Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube to claim that donors will withdraw their aid if the ruling party is voted out of power. Commenting on Ngulube’s remarks that it would be disastrous for Zambia if the Patriotic Front lost elections, Imenda said Ngulube was misleading citizens. He said donor confidence would be reignited once the UPND assumed office. “I would like to state that it’s unfortunate that Tutwa Ngulube can lie to the electorate that projects won’t continue...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.