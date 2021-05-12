THE UPND has adopted former Zambia Prisons Authority Commissioner Percy Chato among others, and has retained the candidature of Gary Nkombo, Cornelius Mweetwa, Stanely Kakubo. Announcing the names, UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo said Brenda Tambatamba and Elijah Muchima had been retained. “We will start with the North Western Province: Zambezi West, Musumali Lumango; Zambezi East, Brian Kambita; in Manyika, Robert Luefu; in Kasempa Brenda Tambatamba; in Mushindano which was formerly Solwezi East, Dr Katakwe; in Mwinulunga, Newton Samakai; in Ikeleng’i, Elijah Muchima, and in Chavuma Victor Lumayi,” Nkombo...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.